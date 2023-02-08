It is a feat that will rarely be matched. Before the end of day one of the recent Nutrien Classic Campdraft Sale, Kingaroy-based Queensland trainer and horseman Mark Buttsworth and his team sold $1 million in horses.
Mr Buttsworth bought 23 mounts to Tamworth for the Classic; by the event's end, he'd sold about $1.5m in horses. Three of those horses included the top-selling mare of the sale, Ducktacular, at $400,000; Peppyphalaire, at $335,000; and a gelding called Jack Reacher, at $96,000.
When he, Rebecca, his wife and the small team of workers that accompanied them headed back home from Tamworth, he had $2m of horses on his truck.
These will be prepared for the National Cutting Horse Association's Tamworth Futurity in June and perhaps another NCHA event in Scone. But Mr Buttsworth said the Scone expedition might depend on the progress of building an indoor arena at the Kingaroy property.
On the truck back to Kingaroy were Ducktacular, Peppyphalaire, Jack Reacher and a colt that wasn't involved with the sale but has plenty of potential.
"We had a good team, and the market is hungry for well-prepared and trained horses," Mr Buttsworth said.
"I'd never had the pleasure of doing well in the Tamworth arena. Ducktacular won the NCHA Derby final in 2022, but an accident resulting in a split pelvis for Mr Buttsworth saw Heath Sinclair in the saddle.
Peppyphalaire's NCHA Derby win was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event was held in Scone.
The team's success at events like the Nutrien Classic catches the headlines, but he said there's a lot more to it.
"Everyone sees the limelight, but there's a lot of work behind the scenes," he said.
"It's a big job, but I've got plenty of energy, and I get into it."
Mr Buttsworth has lived in the Kingaroy district all his life.
"My parents weren't horse people, so I learned by watching.
He said his biggest inspiration was Don Tanner, who lived and worked in the United States for a long time before returning to Tamworth and Bendemeer.
"Wayne Knudsen and Bob Black were two Queensland campdrafters I learned from, and Bruce McNaughton is a person I admired," he said.
Mr Buttsworth has visited the US "a couple of times"; it's a country where he's not spent much time.
"I've been working and trying to get some country together."
The Buttsworths have about 2024 hectares (5000 acres), including a breeder block in the Kingaroy district.
