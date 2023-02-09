The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Supply shortages cause Ford shares to tumble by 7.6 per cent

By Christopher Hindmarsh
February 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better than expected US non-farm payroll results were viewed as bad news for the Federal Reserve as they see this as bolstering its case for more rate hikes in the coming months. Picture by Shutterstock

United States non-farm payrolls were released on Friday with results labelled "a wow number" by Federal Reserve's Mary C Daly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.