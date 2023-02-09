United States non-farm payrolls were released on Friday with results labelled "a wow number" by Federal Reserve's Mary C Daly.
The headline payrolls came in at 517,000 verse the expected 188,000, and the employment rate fell to 3.4 per cent against an expected rise to 3.6pc, its lowest in 54 years.
This better-than-expected data is bad news for the Federal Reserve as they see this as bolstering its case for more rate hikes in the coming months.
Fed pricing has shot back up following the payroll data to now almost fully pricing in a 25bps increase in March and then another hike in May.
The terminal Fed funds rate is now priced at 5pc from 4.9pc previously.
Yields shot higher, led by the policy sensitive two-year yields, up 19.6bps to 4.27pc, now 7bps higher than before last week's Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.
Ten year yields increased by 12.3bps to 3.52pc and is 4bps higher than the week before.
FX markets reacted to the payroll data, with the US dollar recovering some previously lost ground.
The Australian dollar, Euro, GB pound and Japanese yen all lost value against the US dollar following the results on Friday.
Similarly, commodities also fell, with gold down 2.5pc and Brent oil falling by 2.7pc.
Outside the US, the Bank of England and European Central Bank seem closer to re-evaluating their policy stance despite both suggesting another rate hike in March, and the Bank of Canada recently stated it was going to pause rate hikes.
This sentiment was echoed by Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill, who stated, "It is important we do enough to attain our objective to return inflation to within the 2pc target...it is also important that we guard against the possibility of doing too much."
Earnings season continues to influence equity markets as companies release their quarterly results. Ford Motor Co. saw its shares tumble by 7.6pc on Friday after the company missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and supply shortages.
Meta Platforms Inc. rallied by 23.3pc following their results being released, which contained better-than-expected revenue. Meta also announced a further stock buyback of $40 billion which aided the stock's rally.
American Express Co. also had a large rise as it jumped by 10.5pc when the credit card giant predicted that revenue and earnings for this year would surge well above what analysts have estimated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.