The Land
Home/News

Westvale Merinos 39th annual ram sale reaches heights of $5100

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top buyer Steve Harvey, Armidale with agents Angus Carter, Nutrien and Todd Clarke, Schute Bell alongside Leo Blanch and Brad Thorpe, Westvale Merinos

At the 39th annual Westvale Merino sale in Wollun on Wednesday, prices reached as high as $5100. Buyers from the New England area played a heavy part in the sales $1386 average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.