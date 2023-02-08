At the 39th annual Westvale Merino sale in Wollun on Wednesday, prices reached as high as $5100. Buyers from the New England area played a heavy part in the sales $1386 average.
A total of 29 rams sold from 48 lots offered with return buyer Steve Harvey, Greenway Merinos purchasing the sort after top ram of $5100.
Sale results were down on the previous years $7000 top and $1738 average.
The Armidale based purchaser picked up the highest micron measuring ram in the sale draft at 18.7.
The 2 and a half year old March shorn, horned merino weighed in at 117.5kilograms, had a 2.9 standard deviation, 15.4 coefficient fibre diameter.
"I was chasing a good superfine styled ram, he had good coverage and is what my flock needs at this particular moment." said Mr Harvey.
"I came to a Westvale sale several years ago and I'm actually still running a bloodline from the ram that I bought back then."
Greenway Merinos, Armidale bought two rams to average $3650 and currently runs 4000 merino ewes in a superfine wool operation.
Second highest ram bought throughout the day went to Chris and Lynda Waters, Enmore for $3000. The Waters family purchased a ram from Westvale Merinos sale last year at $5000 proving to again be a valuable client.
Queensland based buyer Pat Cross, Warwick bought 5 rams to a top of $2700 and averaged $1740.
Long term buyer Charlie Webber, Bendemeer bought 4 rams to average $750 and was out bidded on several other lots throughout the sale.
JRC & CR Chappell, Dundee purchased 4 rams to average $750.
"We were expecting today to be tough" said Leo Blanch, Westvale stud principal.
"We've been quite short of labour the past 12 months but our family has shown tremendous support to get us to today ."
"Theirs been a lot of sales with similar clearances as their just isn't the flock demand at the moment, every year is different but I'm confident it'll swing back as their is still plenty of money to be made in superfine wool."
The sale was covered by Nutrien, Armidale and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra with Graham Andrews the auctioneer.
