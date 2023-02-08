At the 39th annual Westvale Merino sale at Wollun on Wednesday, prices reached as high as $5100. Buyers from the New England played a heavy part in the sales $1386 average.
A total of 29 rams sold from 48 offered with return buyer Steve Harvey, Greenway Merinos, Armidale, purchasing the sort after top-priced lot.
The 2 1/2 year old March-shorn ram had an 18.7-micron fibre diametre, weighed in at 117.5 kilograms, and had a 2.9-micron standard deviation and 15.4 per cent coefficient of variation.
"I was chasing a good superfine styled ram. He had good coverage and is what my flock needs at this particular moment," Mr Harvey said.
"I came to a Westvale sale several years ago and I'm actually still running a bloodline from the ram that I bought back then."
Mr Harvey bought two rams to average $3650 and currently runs 4000 Merino ewes in a superfine wool operation.
The second highest priced ram sold to Chris and Lynda Waters, Enmore, for $3000, which was on the back of a $5000 ram they bought las year.
Queensland buyer, Pat Cross, Warwick, bought five rams to a top of $2700 to average $1740.
Long term buyer Charlie Webber, Bendemeer, bought four rams to average $750 and was out bidded on several other lots throughout the sale.
JRC and CR Chappell, Dundee, purchased four rams to average $750.
"We were expecting today to be tough," said Leo Blanch, Westvale stud principal.
"We've been quite short of labour the past 12 months, but our family has shown tremendous support to get us to today.
"There's been a lot of sales with similar clearances as there just isn't the flock demand at the moment. Every year is different but I'm confident it'll swing back, as their is still plenty of money to be made in superfine wool."
The sale was covered by Nutrien, Armidale, and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra, with Graham Andrews as the auctioneer.
