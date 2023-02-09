The Land
Angus Macneil's impressive Green Park aggregation from the air

Updated February 9 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
IMPRESSIVE 2868 hectare (7087 acre) Southern Riverina mixed farming operation Green Park is being offered for sale as a whole or as five contingent assets.

