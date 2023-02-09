IMPRESSIVE 2868 hectare (7087 acre) Southern Riverina mixed farming operation Green Park is being offered for sale as a whole or as five contingent assets.
Strategically accumulated by the Macneil family since 1931, the aggregation was under guidance of the late Angus Macneil AO, a well known political and community leader, who passed away in September 2022.
The aggregation located on Bynedale Road, 12km west of Rand, comprises of:
- Green Park 1393ha (3441 acres).
- Romani 306 hectares (757 acres).
- Burnleigh 316ha (781 acres).
- Karimba 309ha (764 acres).
- Moolah 544ha (1344 acres)
Some 2795ha (about 97 per cent) of the highly productive and versatile broadscale enterprise is arable with mature shelterbelts providing protection for livestock.
Soil profiles of the five properties comprise of a combination of red and grey loams, in addition to heavier grey clays.
Renowned for the quality production of cereal, legume and oilseed crops, in addition to prime lamb and wool production, the aggregation has an excellent fertiliser and input history.
There are strategically designed laneway systems for moving livestock and machinery.
Structural improvements include 3450 tonnes grain storage, machinery and hay shedding, two shearing sheds, two sets of sheep yards, two sets of steel cattle yards and sundry shedding.
Water is supplied from dams, bores and an extensive frontage to Billabong Creek.
The average annual rainfall is 500mm (19 inches).
Accommodation includes the original four-bedroom homestead, in addition to two staff cottages.
Early access for crop preparation will be granted to the successful purchaser(s).
Expressions of interest for the The Green Park aggregation close on March 16.
Contact Roger Bramley, 0477 220 133, Paull & Scollard Nutrien, or Nick Myer, 0427 610 278, Matt Horne 0409 355 733, Henry Mackinnon, 0408 408 299, Elders.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.