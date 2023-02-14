The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Lifetime of expertise in horticulture helps bridge trade between Australia and China

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avocado nurseryman Graham Anderson, Duranbah on the Tweed, is forging closer links with Chinese markets. Smashed Avo on toast is the go-to breakfast for this 80 year old and his presence, full of energy and enthusiasm, is infectious.

If anyone needs proof that an avocado a day will keep the doctor at bay, look no further than Duranbah horticulturalist Graham Anderson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.