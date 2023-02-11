If you love wandering in beautiful gardens and being inspired with ideas for your own, then the Hartley Valley Garden Festival is for you.
Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin and Gory'u Japanese Gardens are all located in the Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow and within two hours of Sydney.
Visitors can expect to enjoy cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features, meadows filled with flowers, rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener, plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Hartvale Gardens and Cottage co-owner Jennifer Edwards said the four gardens were very diverse.
"There is something different in every garden," she said.
"Come and immerse yourself in an environment surrounded by flowers. This is an environment bound to make you feel happy."
Autumn is a beautiful time of the year in Hartley, and these gardens keep getting better and better each year.
Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate, promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement.
Four of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens television program and in various magazines.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale, with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries.
Hartvale will offer cakes, plants and artwork by Jennifer Edwards, metal art by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, wine tasting by Darragh wines, the beautiful homewares of Bespoke On Main, plus complimentary tea and coffee.
Harp of Erin has a coffee van and lots of plants for sale and will feature the beautiful metal garden art of Scott Leonard and other local artisans.
Gory'u Japanese Gardens, with its lovely lake and Japanese structures, will have all manner of cold-climate trees for sale.
Horticulturist David Kennedy from Highfields Garden will be selling rare plants; he has more than 600 varieties of heritage roses, while Hartley Progress Association will be holding a sausage sizzle with locally made jams and pickles for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience the spectacular autumn gardens and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
Bring cash, as only some stallholders accept cards.
The gardens are open 10am-4pm each day.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12 Harp of Erin free of charge). Children under 16 enter free of charge.
