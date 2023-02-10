A soaking season has meant there is plenty of feed around across much of eastern Australia.
But even though the sight of fat cattle grazing on long green feed is bringing a smile to many producers' faces, there are some health issues that can spring up.
For Charlie Milthorpe, it is a real pleasure to see cattle in pretty good nick in western NSW.
Mr Milthorpe, part owner of NorthWest Vets, Coonamble, services a massive slab of the northwest of NSW, as well as having branches in Lightning Ridge and Walgett.
And despite a very wet winter, the country is starting to dry up out west. He said the very wet conditions meant the feed wasn't growing like it normally would.
"The feed looked good, but there were no real nutrients or fibre in it," he said.
Mr Milthorpe said the wet also caused plenty of foot abscesses in cattle. But as the season has warmed up, both the feed and the condition of cattle have improved.
"Cattle are in good condition for the most part, and pregnancy testing rates have been good so far," he said.
One issue that has been popping up is vibriosis, a venereal disease in cattle. Vibriosis affects the fertility of females, which get in calf but then abort it. This will continue until they have cleared the infection.
RELATED READING:
Mr Milthorpe said because producers were trying to build their herds after the drought, trade cattle were being bought from as far away as the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
"This has meant vibriosis has been sneaking into herds, " he said.
He said producers needed to ensure their bulls were vaccinated against vibriosis, and if they were particularly susceptible, to vaccinate breeders also. "It's just about having good biosecurity."
He said three-day sickness was also rearing its ugly head. Three-day sickness is caused when cattle are bitten by insects and mosquitoes, and causes a fever, shaking, inflammation and joint pain.
Mr Milthorpe said younger cattle were usually less affected, while it could cause real problems for bulls and older cows. "Weaners won't usually go down with it - they might be reluctant to move or will sit down for longer than usual. But often cows and bulls will go down."
He said producers needed to act early, making sure affected cattle weren't exposed and had access to water.
It's the same story in Victoria, where vet Mike Van Diggelen says cattle are in ripping condition.
Mr Van Diggelen, a vet with West Gippsland Vet Care, Warragul, spends most of his time dealing with livestock in the region, and says it has been a strong season.
He has seen an excellent spring calving, but the wet has brought on some troubles for cattle producers.
There has been scouring in calves, as well as some mastitis in cows and pneumonia.
There have been plenty of lame cows due to the wet ground.
"Producers just need to keep in mind not to work stock too hard and make sure they have well-balanced diets," he said. "Make sure laneways are free of stones, and try to avoid water pooling with adequate drainage."
Producers just need to keep in mind not to work stock too hard and make sure they have well-balanced diets.- Mike Van Diggelen, West Gippsland Vet Care, Warragul
Through summer, he said producers needed to keep an eye out for photosensitisation, which seemed to be less of an issue with Angus cattle.
He said theileria, a disease transferred by ticks, was also a possibility in cattle herds.
He said an impressive thing about the region was the cattle producers.
"The producers are fantastic down here," he said. "The farmers in Gippsland are really good at what they do."
He has also been involved in holding livestock workshops for producers. "They are always keen to develop and learn."
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.