Dorpers to delight at Dubbo

Dubbo is the word on Dorper producers' lips with the Eastern Region Dorper and White Dorper Sale to entice buyers from across the country at the end of the month.
The popular sale, which will take place on February 24 at the Dubbo Showground, will offer Dorper and White Dorper breeders the chance to source genetics from quality studs from across the state and further afield.
The sale will feature stud and commercial rams and ewes from 11 vendors from NSW and South Australia, offering 83 lots.
And according to Nutrien Ag Solutions agent John Settree, it is perfect timing.
"It gives people the opportunity to join in early autumn, if there is a good early break. It has worked well - the seasons have been really good," he said.
Mr Settree said Dorpers were becoming more popular.
"The Dorper breed itself, especially over the last several years, and has changed and developed in itself," he said.
"Dorpers used to do well in the fat lamb space in the 18 to 20 kilogram carcase range. But studs have been working on carcase, shape and muscle, and now Dorpers are now performing in the 24kg plus carcase weight range.
"The breed has evolved within itself, and become more industry focused."
Mr Settree said the Dubbo sale was the ideal opportunity for buyers to see the genetics from a number of producers in one spot.
"It is a good opportunity for Central West buyers to get access to a great range of genetics and types.
"I think there will be very good buying. The genetics will be very strong."
At last year's sale,13 NSW vendors cleared 47 Dorper rams to a top of $11,000, to average $2764, while 42 White Dorper rams sold to $10,000, to average $2700.
The top selling Dorper ram, Winrae 200179, sold by Winrae Dorper stud, Bundarra, was snapped up by Andrea van Niekerk, Dell Dorper stud, Moama, for $11,000.
Youlden Valley 200113 was the top-selling White Dorper ram, sold by Youlden Valley stud, Tomingley, for $10,000 to Tanya and Brad Edson, Red Rock White Dorper stud, Keith, SA.
Eleven Dorper ewes were cleared to a $3600 top, averaging $2100, while 12 White Dorper ewes sold to $1800, to average $1308.
The Eastern Region Dorper and White Dorper Sale will kick off at 11am on Friday, February 24. The sale will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
