The Land
Home/News

Mick Otton will be demonstrating his magic at the Cobargo Show in NSW

MW
By Marion Williams
February 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Otton captured the nation's imagination in 1995 as one of the first horse whisperers. Picture supplied

Mick Otton captured the nation's imagination in 1995 as one of the first horse whisperers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.