Alfoxton tops at $3750, averaging $1861

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:06pm, first published February 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Justin Bloch and Phil Hurford, CL Squires, Inverell with Brian Shaw, Bahati Park, Armidale and Alfoxton principal Chris Clonan and the $3750 top priced ram. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

A Dohne ram sold for $3750 to top the Alfoxton stud sale near Armidale on Monday, while 75 of 80 rams catalogued averaged $1861.

