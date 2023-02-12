A Dohne ram sold for $3750 to top the Alfoxton stud sale near Armidale on Monday, while 75 of 80 rams catalogued averaged $1861.
Alfoxton principal Chris Clonan said the almost 94 per cent clearance was one of the best the stud had experienced. He said only a handful of clients were bidding on the day, but their confidence in the job done by the Dohnes was apparent with their selections.
He said the first progeny of Gullendah 19-7721 (G19-7721) were offered, with 36 catalogued, and they impressed with excellent structure and white, stylish wool.
"We are thrilled to have this sort of sale clearance," Mr Clonan said.
Brian Shaw, Bahati Park, Armidale, who has been breeding with Dohne genetics for 30 years, was a first-time buyer at the sale and bought the top-priced lot at $3750.
Sired by G19-7721, the mid-August 2022 drop twin had a body weight of 91 kilograms. It had greasy fleece weight (GFW) figures of 5.5 and an eye muscle depth index (EMD) of 40 - the highest in the catalogue.
He was particularly interested in the ram's Gullendah genetics for his flock of 1200 ewes.
"He's an excellent, all-round sheep with great balance," Mr Shaw said.
"His carcase and wool figures, as well as being a twin ram, makes him a true, dual-purpose ram."
Mr Shaw said despite the wet season through the ram's growth; it showed it could stand up very well in these conditions.
He said a heavy culling program in developing his flock of ewes, mainly those sheep that get fly blown, had ensured fly strike issues were at an absolute minimum during the wet conditions.
Repeat buyer, Bucknell Grazing Company, Bukkulla Station, Bukkulla, bought 24 rams for an average of $1562 with a top price of $2500 for a son of G19-7721 with an 18-micron fleece measurement with an EMD index of 30. The ram weighed 87kg.
Another repeat buyer was Oakhurst Partnership, North Star, with 15 rams averaging $2433 and a top price of $3500 and two rams at $3000.
Oakhurst's top-priced selection was also sired by G19-7721 and had a 17.6-micron, weighed 97kg and had an EMD index of 36. G19-7721 bred one of the two rams priced at $3000, while the other was sired by Alfoxton 212-762.
The Bishop family, Bando, Mullaley, bought five rams to $2750, averaging $2500, while Chad Makim, Inverell, also bought five rams to a top of $2750 averaging $2450.
CL Squires, Inverell, conducted the sale with auctioneer Robbie Bloch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.