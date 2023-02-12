Stunning gardens on historic pastoral properties opened on the Monaro

This Autumn head to the Monaro in south east NSW where you have the opportunity to visit some beautiful gardens on a private self drive tour. On this unique full day experience discover fabulous landscape, lovely homesteads, gracious hosts, delicious food and expansive gardens.
Private Gardens of the Monaro is a business venture of two rural property owners Libby Litchfield at Hazeldean, and SallyAnn Cottle at Shirley, in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains, near Cooma, in south eastern New South Wales one and a half hours from Canberra. The gardens are among the finest in the region known as "Monaro" and have been held in the families for many generations. The business was established by the girls in 2014 to offer a uniquely Australian experience for both domestic and international visitors - a tour for small exclusive groups to visit their gardens, Hazeldean and Shirley and enjoy a private tour, with morning and afternoon tea served in the homesteads.
Both gardens are on historic pastoral properties, where sheep and cattle graze over the extensive Monaro plains which are naturally treeless, and unique in Australia, dominated by extinct volcanoes. Unlike much of eastern Australia, the Monaro has never been cleared and retains much the same character it had when the first white settlers arrived nearly 200 years ago. Nestled into this landscape are the Private Gardens of the Monaro. The girls involved in the business are passionate about their gardens and proud of their properties' history and homesteads.
"We are offering something really special and unique to our visitors- available only to small groups, who are welcomed as our private guests and are able to gain an insight into rural homestead life on historic Australian livestock enterprises," Mrs Litchfield said.
At altitudes of around 1000 metres, the gardens are "cold climate" with four distinct seasons giving fabulous autumn colour, spring flowering bulbs, leafy summery greenery and cold winters with frosty mornings and sometimes snowy days.
Each garden is distinctly different; "Shirley" has been renovated under the guidance of renowned garden designer Paul Bangay and featured in his book "Country Gardens", and "Hazeldean", is one of Australia's most prominent Merino sheep and Angus cattle studs with a heritage listed homestead redesigned by distinguished architect Professor Leslie Wilkinson in the 1930's. Most recently the second storey has been added from plans drawn up by Wilkinson in the 1960's. Both gardens have an interesting history, and are the result of a wish to create a beautiful space and a welcome retreat from the often harsh reality of life on the land.
"We love welcoming visitors to our gardens. We meet a lot of interesting people who visit including architects, historians, gardeners, people wanting to build their own resilient country garden, and those who just want a fun day out exploring new and beautiful places," Mrs Cottle said.
Access to the gardens is by appointment only and limited to only a few visits per year. They are rarely open to the general public making Private Gardens of the Monaro an opportunity for those that appreciate gardens, their history and their beauty to view them as part of a small exclusive group.
Autumn Private Tour dates are 28th and 29th March.
