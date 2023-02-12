The Land
Stunning gardens on historic pastoral properties opened on the Monaro

February 13 2023 - 9:00am
The Pear Allee at Hazeldean, Cooma, in the autumn. Photo: Libby Litchfield

This Autumn head to the Monaro in south east NSW where you have the opportunity to visit some beautiful gardens on a private self drive tour. On this unique full day experience discover fabulous landscape, lovely homesteads, gracious hosts, delicious food and expansive gardens.

