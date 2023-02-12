Stunning gardens on historic pastoral properties opened on the Monaro

Private Gardens of the Monaro is a business venture of two rural property owners Libby Litchfield at Hazeldean, and SallyAnn Cottle at Shirley, in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains, near Cooma, in south eastern New South Wales one and a half hours from Canberra. The gardens are among the finest in the region known as "Monaro" and have been held in the families for many generations. The business was established by the girls in 2014 to offer a uniquely Australian experience for both domestic and international visitors - a tour for small exclusive groups to visit their gardens, Hazeldean and Shirley and enjoy a private tour, with morning and afternoon tea served in the homesteads.