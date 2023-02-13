The Land
Santos Festival of Rugby: All the action from Day 2

February 13 2023 - 11:00am
The NSW Waratahs men and women claimed bragging rights over their Queensland Reds counterparts as the Santos Festival of Rugby wrapped up in front of a big crowd at Narrabri on Saturday.

