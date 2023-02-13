The Land
Nathan Wilson is taking horse training to new levels

By Brad Marsellos
February 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Horse trainer Nathan Wilson at his Biggneden property with Brother Tuff Wood that recently sold for $300,000. Picture: Brad Marsellos

When Nathan Wilson left school at 14-years-old to start a trade at the local meat works, he had no idea he would one day go on to become one of the leading horse trainers in Australia.

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

