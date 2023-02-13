The Land
Premier Meragh Glenview aggregation up for grabs

Mark Phelps
February 13 2023 - 3:00pm
About 90 per cent of Meragh Glenview is arable, with about 900ha sown to wheat, barley and oats annually. Picture - supplied

MERAGH Glenview is regarded as one of the premier holdings in the Burcher district of central NSW and is being offered by Clemson family for the first time in more than 50 years.

