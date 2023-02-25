Judge: Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 35
Calf champion bull: Stone Ridge Tallahassee exhibited by Stone Ridge Livestock, Eumungerie
Reserve calf champion bull: Stone Ridge Tequila exhibited by Stone Ridge Livestock, Eumungerie
Calf champion female: Denmire Tiffany exhibited by Country Sand and Concrete, Gilgandra
Reserve calf champion female: Tennysonvale Trinee exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Samson exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Superb exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Tully exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Shelby exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Senior champion bull: Herlo Park Rover exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa
Reserve senior champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa
Senior champion female: Tennysonvale Sacha exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Reserve senior champion female: Wondenia Rollz exhibited by Country Sand and Concrete, Gilgandra
Grand champion bull: Tennysonvale Samson exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Grand champion female: Tennysonvale Sacha exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Supreme exhibit: Tennysonvale Samson exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Midlands Fleckviehs exhibited by Mick and Rachel Cramp, Gilgandra
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Tennysonvale Simmental and Fleckviehs, Illabo
Breeders group: Herlo Park Fleckvieh exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa
Sires progeny: Yerwak Est Quality Kid exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Dams progeny: Wondenia Kristen exhibited by Country Sand and Concrete, Gilgandra
