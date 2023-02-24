Judge: Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass
No. of exhibits: 3
Junior champion bull: Well Station Straight Shooter exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Junior champion female: Well Station Lassie exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Senior champion female: Well Station Quintana Miss exhibited by John Hydson, Melba
Grand champion bull: Well Station Straight Shooter exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Grand champion female: Well Station Lassie exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Supreme exhibit:
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
