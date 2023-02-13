Judge: Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 15
Junior champion bull: Cann Valley Telegraph exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Reserve junior champion bull: Muscateer Valley Storm exhibited by Jessica Muscat, Oakville
Junior champion female: Cann Valley Tailored Girl exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Reserve junior champion female: Rotherwood Saphire Girl exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Grandridge
Senior champion bull:Muscateer Valley Sargent exhibited by Jessica Muscat, Oakville
Senior champion female: Cann Valley Super Moon exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Reserve senior champion female: Cann Valley New Moon exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Grand champion bull: Muscateer Valley Sargent exhibited by Jessica Muscat, Oakville
Grand champion female: Cann Valley Super Moon exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Supreme exhibit: Cann Valley Super Moon exhibited by Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
