Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 2
Junior champion female: Jameson Park Sultana, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands.
Reserve junior champion female: Jalaway Should I Know, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Grand champion female: Jameson Park Sultana, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands.
Supreme exhibit: Jameson Park Sultana, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands.
