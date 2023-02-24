WINCHESTER LIVESTOCK has dominated the Charolais ring taking our all major awards.
Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass.
No. of exhibits: 6
Junior champion bull: Winchester Smooth Draw S11E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Junior champion female: Winchester Daisy Duke S5E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Reserve junior champion female: Maquatie Vale Aurora 1, exhibited by Macquarie Vale Charolais, Laffing Waters.
Senior champion female: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Grand champion bull: Winchester Smooth Draw S11E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Grand champion female: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Supreme exhibit: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Maquarie Vale Charolais, Laffing Waters.
Breeders group: Winchester Livestock, Orange.
