NORTHERN Tablelands property Gleneagles is described as a versatile large scale breeding and backgrounding operation with an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000 dry sheep equivalents or the cattle equivalent.
Located 17km north east of Walcha, NSW, the property offered by the Cook family is renowned for its quality breeding and fattening country backed by reliable rainfall.
The proper is being offered with a price guide of about $20 million.
Gleneagles features gently undulating and well sheltered grazing country with well established pastures with an excellent fertiliser history.
Natural timber ranging from scattered paddock trees through to some heavier stands.
There is an an extensive reticulation system with water supplied from a creek, dams, springs, two equipped bores. The average rainfall is about 800mm (31 inches).
Most of the fences have been constructed in the past 12 years. Most of the paddocks are serviced by a laneway network.
Much of the well maintained, substantial property infrastructure has been constructed since 2012.
Improvements include three houses, a donga complex, large machinery shed, shearing shed, two sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, grain silo, extensive water infrastructure and storage, small stables and more.
The 'off the grid' property is property is powered by a stand alone 30kVA solar system with backup generator.
Gleneagles was mostly formerly part of the adjoining Emu Creek, which is also on the market.
Expressions of interest on Gleneagles close with Nutrien Boltons on March 23.
Contact Bruce Rutherford, 0428 660 328, or Simon Newton, 0467 660 320, Nutrien Boltons, Walcha.
