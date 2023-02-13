The Land
Home/News
Breaking

One person dead, another injured in truck and car crash on Newell Highway, near Narrabri

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newell Highway is closed between Narrabri and Coonabarabran, authorities said. Picture from file

ONE person has died and another has been seriously injured after a truck and car collided on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.