ONE person has died and another has been seriously injured after a truck and car collided on Monday afternoon.
The Newell Highway is closed south of Narrabri while emergency services work at the scene.
One person has died at the scene and paramedics are treating a second patient for injuries suffered in the crash.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Police, paramedics and firefighters and rescue crews rushed to the scene, just south of Narrabri, about 1.30pm on Monday.
Transport for NSW said the road is expected to remain closed for sometime while emergency services investigate the crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area with diversions now in place.
The spokesperson said motorists can use the Kamilaroi Highway and the Oxley Highway via Gunnedah instead, and are advised to allow extra travel time.
More to come.
READ ALSO:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.