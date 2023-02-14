China is a vast market, and Aussie companies that seem to have cracked it can see their shares soar.
But it can be tricky, and more than one Australian company has found itself embroiled in frustrating and costly disputes there.
One of those is the water cleansing specialist Phoslock Environmental Technologies (ASX code PET), which at one stage had contracts to clean up huge polluted lakes in China.
Back in 2019, its shares were worth $1.50 before one of its Chinese operations went sour. Now they are worth less than 7c.
The Punter has rushed out and bought 50,000 PET.
Not just because the shares have been rising strongly since the start of February but because it has survived the Chinese debacle and being hit hard by COVID-19.
It is stuffed with cash and has no debt.
PET is in the business of neutralising phosphorous pollution in lakes and dams, much of it coming from fertiliser and livestock. It has developed a new product which works in running water, and it has made its first sales of this Phosflow.
Various investigations by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and others may result in PET facing fines for past conduct, but it has a buffer of $14.5 million in the bank as of the end of December.
PET says it is awaiting the outcome of those investigations before taking its own actions against certain individuals.
Cash outflow has dropped to $1 million a quarter. If no fines eventuate, the cash should be enough for it to keep rebuilding and expanding its global business for more than three years.
The December quarterly report was cautiously positive, forecasting "modest growth only" in the short term.
PET shares remain highly speculative. Much will depend on the success of its new distribution model.
A good pointer will be the success or otherwise of its sales efforts in the northern hemisphere summer this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.