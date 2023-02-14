CSIRO has spent $25 million to boost research into cotton at its Myall Vale site near Narrabri in NSW.
The national science agency today opened purpose-built facilities to support new cotton research.
Australia is already one of the largest exporters of raw cotton in the world with plantings continuing to expand.
The industry produces about 680,000 tonnes of raw cotton fibre annually worth more than $1.8 billion.
Research into new past-resistant varieties has opened up a fast-growing cotton industry across northern Australia.
The CSIRO's upgrades at Myall Vale include a Cotton Management Research Laboratory.
CSIRO opened the Cotton Research Unit, with the NSW Department of Primary Industries (what is now the Australian Cotton Research Institute) at the Myall Vale site in 1972.
But cotton research began in 1958 with the opening of the Myall Vale Experimental Station
Located on the banks of the Namoi River, today the institute has expanded across 277 hectares of land with 183ha irrigated.
It includes glasshouses, laboratories, cotton gin, controlled environment growth rooms, insectaries, workshops and conference rooms.
This latest CSIRO laboratory allows the precise pre-emptive monitoring of potential insect resistance and the measurement of crop nutritional status for improved management.
It will also provide new cotton breeding areas and provide increased storage and processing areas.
The Myall Vale facility employs more than 60 people including plant breeders, entomologists, agronomists, water and soil scientists.
CSIRO executive director (future industries) Kirsten Rose said the investment demonstrated CSIRO's commitment to the cotton industry.
"Our cotton breeding work is world-class and our long-term commitment to the cotton industry which has been developed over half a century is now ensured into the future," Ms Rose said.
"From humble beginnings 50 years ago, 100 per cent of cotton now grown in Australia is a product of CSIRO science."
Since 1971,CSIRO has been partnering with Cotton Seed Distributors in plant breeding and agronomy to put globally competitive cotton varieties that are pest and disease tolerant into the hands of Australian farmers.
These two organisations have together spent more than $150 million on research.
CSIRO's cotton program leader Warwick Stiller said the new facilities further cement CSIRO as a world leader in cotton research.
"The work our researchers are doing at Myall Vale is globally recognised, from developing pest-resistant cotton to producing more sustainable varieties that require less water," Dr Stiller said.
"Myall Vale is a unique site embedded with the local industry and community, and our partnerships with industry don't just deliver huge economic benefits to the community but to Australia as a whole."
CSD managing director Peter Graham welcomed the opening of the new facilities saying it was a major boost not just for NSW but cotton growers Australia-wide.
"This increased capacity for the breeding and processing of cotton positions us strongly for growth in the domestic market and for a growing international presence," Mr Graham said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
