The Land
Home/News
Watch

Horses make safe return to paddock after gallop through Sydney

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three horses have been safely returned to their paddock after escaping and galloping along main roads through Sydney on Valentine's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.