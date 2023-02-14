Three horses have been safely returned to their paddock after escaping and galloping along main roads through Sydney on Valentine's Day.
A number of Triple Zero (000) calls were made just after 5am on Tuesday to report three horses running loose on Rocky Point Road at Sans Souci.
The horses were reported to be heading south - at one point running across the Captain Cook Bridge - with oncoming vehicles having to swerve to avoid them.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Officers from St George Police Area Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command used their vehicles to safely direct the horses off the bridge onto Woodlands Road and Alexander Road to an industrial complex in Production Road at Taren Point.
Officers used ropes to tether the horses, with carrots deployed to the scene until the owner could be alerted.
All three horses have now been retrieved and are safely back in their paddock.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.