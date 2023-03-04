The Land
Home/Beef

Marble score doesn't have to come at a cost to carcase

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Erasmus, Gateway Farms at Gloucester grows Wagyu to fit the market. Photos are supplied.

In the curve-bending world of Wagyu production a desire to bring to the fore both marbling capacity and carcase weight are aspirations that attract significant investment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.