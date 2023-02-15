We have started to see some of the details about how this reform will function. A timeline has been set for the mandatory use of eIDs - here in NSW they will be mandatory for all lambs and farmed goats born after January 1, 2025, and then mandatory for all sheep and farmed goats two years later. From June 30, 2024, processors will be required to start scanning eIDs, and saleyards will follow by January 2025.