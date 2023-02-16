NORTH Coast NSW cattle property Sunnybrook is on the market for $2.3 million.
Covering 138 hectares (341 acres) of prime Clarence River country is being well suited to breeding and fattening cattle.
Sunnybrook is in four titles and is described as having an excellent balance of alluvial soils and elevated flood-free country.
Water security is a feature. There is a 500 megalitre irrigation licence and substantial storage dams.
Improvements include a recently renovated residence, shed, offices, staff facilities and cattle yards. The infrastructure for a silver perch fish farm is still on the property.
Sunnybrook is located 15 minutes from Grafton and 75 minutes from Coffs Harbour.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate, or Patrick Allen, 0438 211 585, Donovan Livestock & Property, South Grafton.
