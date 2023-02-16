The Land

Industry research to tackle oat rust

February 17 2023 - 7:00am
"Our project aims to reduce the impact of crown rust in Australian oat production. It will deliver robust genetic resistance to crown rust to all Australian oat growers," Professor Robert Park said. Photo: The University of Sydney

The University of Sydney will lead an industry study that aims to reduce the impact of damaging crown rust, a fungal pathogen affecting Australian oat production.

