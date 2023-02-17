"The Chubb review has given the Australian Carbon Credit Unit a clean bill of health and will drive demand for carbon offsets from corporates," he said. "And it's OK not to sell those offsets. Branded products pay a premium for carbon neutral beef. But the important thing is to measure, measure, measure. As data tech becomes embedded in business it will be less of a headache. Don't worry or fear it. Instead, use data to your advantage."