Judge: Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 5
Junior champion female: Bawawm View Sassa exhibited by Bamawm View Speckle Parks and Hindmarsh Angus, Cowra
Reserve junior champion female: Myrtle Mountain S4 exhibited by Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Senior champion bull: Greenhaven RIP exhibited by Greenhaven Speckle Park
Grand champion bull: Greenhaven RIP exhibited by Greenhaven Speckle Park
Grand champion female: Bawawm View Sassa exhibited by Bamawm View Speckle Parks and Hindmarsh Angus, Cowra
Supreme exhibit: Greenhaven RIP exhibited by Greenhaven Speckle Park
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
