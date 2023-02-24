Judge: Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 13
Junior champion bull: Minto Kiim exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass
Junior champion female: Minto Miakerry 2nd exhibited by Liz Stuart, Yass
Reserve junior champion female: Monreith Serena exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vials, Spring Hill
Senior champion bull: Minto Lincoln exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass
Senior champion female: Minto Miakerry exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Reserve senior champion female: Lilliesleaf Pearl, exhibited by Liz Stuart, Yass
Grand champion bull: Minto Lincoln exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass
Grand champion female: Minto Miakerry exhibited by Liz Stuart, Yass
Supreme exhibit: Minto Miakerry exhibited by Liz Stuart, Yass
