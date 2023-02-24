Judge: Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass
No. of exhibits: 3
Junior champion bull: Palisade Jim B exhibited by Sue Parish, Camden South
Junior champion female: Palisade Ivy exhibited by Sue Parish, Camden South
Grand champion bull: Palisade Jim B exhibited by Sue Parish, Camden South
Grand champion female: Palisade Ivy exhibited by Sue Parish, Camden South
Supreme exhibit: Palisade Ivy exhibited by Sue Parish, Camden South
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
