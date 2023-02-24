Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 1
Junior champion female: Ferndale Savannah, exhibtied by Ferndale Lincoln Reds and Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote.
Grand champion female: Ferndale Savannah, exhibtied by Ferndale Lincoln Reds and Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote.
Supreme exhibit: Ferndale Savannah, exhibtied by Ferndale Lincoln Reds and Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote.
