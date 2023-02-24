Judge: Judge: Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld
No. of exhibits: 12
Junior champion female: Kenzie of Glenstrae exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Reserve junior champion female: Hogmany Mhairi of Glenstrae exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Senior champion female: Lady Grace of Jindabyne exhibited by Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Avonside
Reserve senior champion female: Brianne Ruadh of Stone Ridge exhibited by Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale NSW
Grand champion female: Lady Grace of Jindabyne exhibited by Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Avonside
Supreme exhibit: Lady Grace of Jindabyne exhibited by Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Avonside
