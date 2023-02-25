Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, and Hamish Maclure, Tarcutta.
No. of exhibits: 8
Junior champion bull: Benooka Super Star S24, exhibited by Stephen Robertson, Bega.
Reserve junior champion bull: Dangarra Trojan, exhibited by Dangarra Murray Grey Stud.
Junior champion female: Bennoka Park Mimosia T15, exhibited by Stephen Robertson, Bega.
Reserve junior champion female: Karawi Hill Kambala T28, exhibited by Karawi Hill Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra.
Senior champion female: Dangarra Maya, exhibited by Dangarra Murray Grey Stud.
Reserve senior champion female: Nu Walla Karnataka R1, exhibited by Emily Van Der Struik, Forbes.
Grand champion bull: Benooka Super Star S24, exhibited by Stephen Robertson, Bega.
Grand champion female: Dangarra Maya, exhibited by Dangarra Murray Grey Stud.
Supreme exhibit: Dangarra Maya, exhibited by Dangarra Murray Grey Stud.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Stephen Robertson, Bega.
