Judge: Judge: Gerald Spry, Sprys Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook
Junior champion bull: Flemington Secret Power S57 exhibited by Flemington, Adelong
Reserve junior champion bull: Keajura Park Silvesta exhibited by Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta
Junior champion female: Progress Queen of the South S10 exhibited by Shaw's Livestock, Kellyville
Reserve junior champion female: Progress Dark and Stormy exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco
Senior champion bull: Keajura Park Sniper exhibited by Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta
Senior champion female: Myers My Fair Lady exhibited by Scott Myers, The Rock
Reserve senior champion female: Flemington Gazelle R18 exhibited by Flemington, Adelong
Grand champion bull: Flemington Secret Power S57 exhibited by Flemington, Adelong
Grand champion female: Progress Queen of the South S10 exhibited by Shaw's Livestock, Kellyville
Supreme exhibit: Progress Queen of the South S10 exhibited by Shaw's Livestock, Kellyville
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Progress Limousin pair of bulls exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco
Pair of heifers under 20 months: R&D Lawrence Partnership, Mulloon
Breeders group: Flemington breeders group exhibited by Flemington, Adelong
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.