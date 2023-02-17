The Land
Home/Beef

Summer humidity brings out mosquito-born three-day sickness in North Coast cattle

February 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle affected by three-day sickness will either get over it on their own or not. There is not a lot a producer can do at this stage except monitor the animal, provide shade and water, and wait. Bulls and other valuable cattle can be vaccinated prior to the outbreak.

After a dry start to summer recent rains and high humidity have triggered yet another outbreak of Bovine Ephemeral Fever, also known as three-day sickness, in cattle on the NSW North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.