Meadow Creek sold after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
ATTRACTIVE 353 hectare (872 acre) Tumut district property Meadow Creek has sold by negotiation, after it was passed in at auction on December 13.

