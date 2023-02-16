Meadow Creek sold after auction

ATTRACTIVE 353 hectare (872 acre) Tumut district property Meadow Creek has sold by negotiation, after it was passed in at auction on December 13.
The property was subsequently listed for $5.8 million - about $16,431/ha ($6651/acre).
The actual sale price has not been disclosed.
Located 10 minutes from Tumut and 15 minutes from Gundagai, Meadow Creek is described as being in two parts.
The front of the property is the highly productive, arable valley floor country. At the back, is plateau grazing country.
The front portion of the property has pasture improved paddocks, while the plateau country has native pastures.
Meadow Creek is securely fenced into 20 main paddocks. There is an excellent laneway system leading back to the steel cattle yards.
Meadow Creek has a very reliable water supply with the main spring and servicing troughs across the property.
There is also a bore and the semi-permanent Meadow Creek, which runs the full length of the valley floor, and seven dams.
The property is estimated to carry 200 cows with the calves sold as weaners.
Improvements include a homestead, two machinery sheds, a workshop, two stand shearing shed, and a hay/tractor shed.
The marketing of Meadow Creek was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
