Greening Australia can work with you to regenerate your farm

Farmer Stephen Barrett pictured with Greening Australia's Barry Heydenrych. Stephen has partnered with Greening Australia to complete multiple plantings over the years. Picture by Jesse Collins.

For West Australian farmer Stephen Barrett, working with Greening Australia has enabled him to start regenerating the landscape on his mixed livestock-cropping enterprise.

"The importance of planting for us is not only trying to lower the water table in saline affected areas, but planting shelterbelts also helps reduce erosion and create more shelter, not only for our livestock but for wildlife as well," Stephen says.

On the other side of the country among the rolling hills of the NSW tablelands, fourth generation fine wool sheep farmer Chris Shannon is also working with Greening Australia, putting native trees back in the ground to improve his property's resilience and to leave a legacy for future generations.

"It's better for the environment, it's better for our sheep, it's better for the country and the birdlife. It's a win-win situation," says Chris.

Greening Australia is all about helping farmers and landholders like Stephen and Chris access restoration solutions that help increase property resilience and add value to the current land use and to the environment.

Whether it be native fodder systems and shelter belts to support productivity, environmental plantings that tackle erosion and salinity challenges and help native wildlife, or biodiverse carbon plantings that generate carbon credits and an additional source of income for landholders, Greening Australia is on hand to find solutions for land that's hard to farm.

Just like no two farms are the same, no two plantings are the same. Greening Australia doesn't take a one-size-fits-all approach - they work with landholders to co-design solutions that are relevant to the property and backed by science. Greening Australia can help landholders maximise benefits that interest them including biodiversity, productivity and carbon sequestration.

An aerial view of a native planting on the Shannons' property that provides shade and shelter for livestock while also creating refuges for native birds and animals.Picture by Toby Peet.

Through the combined strength of Greening Australia's environmental credits business Canopy, they are the only organisation in Australia that can provide a fully funded end-to-end restoration solution. They'll put in the hard yards on the ground from start to finish too - designing the planting, collecting local native seed, putting plants in the ground and doing follow up monitoring.

With over 40 years of experience and teams of local experts working hand in hand with landholders around the country, Greening Australia is a trusted partner in creating sustainable outcomes that bring environmental, economic and community benefits to everyday Australians' doorsteps.

"We've got so much landscape that's slowly degenerating. If we can do whatever we can to slow that down, or even reverse it, we've got to take those opportunities," Stephen says.