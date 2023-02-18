The Land
Home/News

Real Estate Industry wants NSW to encourage new home construction

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of Real Estate Institute of NSW Tim McKibbin said the housing market in regional NSW needs "More property, less costs, more affordability". Picture by Peter Hardin

Real estate industry leaders are calling on state government candidates to address the lack of available housing in regional areas ahead of the March election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.