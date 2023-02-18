Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club marked 104 years of racing in style recently.
The 2023 Stuart Brown Memorial for the most successful jockey went to Leandro Ribeiro, with three winners, one second and one third on the six-race card.
The most outstanding ride of the day as judged by the race day stewards went to Rebecca McRae aboard Bold Offa, a horse she is part-owner of and is also trained by her husband Allan McRae.
The days most successful trainer was Connie Greig from Dubbo, with the following results:
Race one - First with Get Up Alby ridden by Leandro Ribeiro.
Race three: First with Benyatta ridden by Leandro Ribeiro.
Race four: Second, third and fourth with Yorker (Leandro Ribeiro), Everyone (Emily Waters) and Billy Bent Ear (Sebastian Galea), respectively.
Race five: Third and fourth with Cheeky Nugget (Leandro Ribeiro) and Inzaghi (Sebastian Galea), respectively.
The strappers' trophy for the best presented horse as judged by the race caller Tim Mosses, went to Barry Toomey from Dubbo for the Garry Lunn trained Honeywine.
Feature race 2023 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup over 1400m was won by Honeywine trained in Dubbo by Garry Lunn and ridden by Narromine-based jockey, Ricky Blewitt.
