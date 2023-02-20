Droughtmasters broaden WA horizons

Kalyeeda Station's crossbreeding program is delivering options thanks to Droughtmaster. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Droughtmaster.

Eight years after purchasing the 195,000-hectare Minnie Creek Station, about 1100 kilometres north of Perth, cattleman Dean Ryan and his wife Katie are broadening the marketing of their MSA-graded Gascoyne Gold Beef brand through the Australian supermarket channel.

While there is irrigation infrastructure for feed crops further south on their backgrounding property, the Ryans are running the pastoral operation in arid country which receives an annual 200 mm of rain on average.

Droughtmaster cattle are central to their expansion plans, giving them the confidence to produce MSA-graded quality beef on meagre rainfall.

Utilising the Droughtmaster female's capacity for delivering strong fertility, calving ease, mothering traits and high milk production, Droughtmaster cross breeders are naturally mated to terminal red factor Charolais sires.

Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis bulls are bought in regularly to maintain replacement heifers, again naturally joined and without intervention such as artificial insemination or embryo transfer.

"We want to make sure that our breeders always have a strong Droughtmaster base to them," Mr Ryan said.

"Without their versatility, we wouldn't have been able to move our operation forward."

In some respects, the Ryans' journey with Droughtmaster has followed a similar arc to the overall West Australian beef narrative since the live export suspension in 2011.

A strong Droughtmaster base is maintained at Minnie Creek Station, WA. Picture supplied

Further north at Kalyeeda Station, assistant manager Camille Camp recalls the shock of that event which jolted her family into exploring their options beyond "Brahmans and boats".

While the live export trade remains their primary channel to market, putting Droughtmaster bulls over Brahman females now offers Kalyeeda options within the on-shore processing sector: "in case anything was to happen to the live export business," Ms Camp said.

"I think it's always in the back of our minds."

Mr Ryan's view is that the WA beef industry has matured enormously in a decade, across infrastructure, supply chains and culture where Droughtmasters have been central to the transformation.

He remains unconvinced Droughtmaster can do well in rough country with high insect pressure such as ticks and buffalo fly compared to cattle with higher bos Indicus content, but says the 'sky's the limit' for producers in the Droughtmaster 'sweet spot.'

"These are places like the Kimberley, Pilbara, Upper Gascoyne, lower pastoral areas of WA, Alice Springs and of course Central Queensland," he said.

"No doubt they'll also do well in South-East Queensland and northern NSW but the biggest growth potential for Droughtmasters Australia-wide is in Western Australia.

"I've seen where things were at 10 years ago when people moved from sheep to cattle here, and there were some pretty ordinary looking Shorthorn crosses getting around.

Kalyeeda Station's Peter Camp runs a close eye over the quality of the herd. Picture supplied

"But over the decade more of those stations have brought in Droughtmaster and there has been a dramatic turnaround in the breeding of those animals - both in their physical conformation, functionality and temperament.

"It's like they're made for the place and the markets we want to chase - they are very fertile, sleek-coated, flat-backed and they suit the environment here because it's arid and there's not a lot of tick or buffalo fly."

Droughtmasters, Mr Ryan said, can handle pest pressure on properties that are more intensively managed, but on the sprawling stations of northern Australia "when you only might see your cattle once or twice a year", they have to be able to "hold their own".

At any rate, he said, the growth of feedlots and the development of beef supply chains for domestic processing will accelerate the demand for Droughtmaster cattle.

"They can be run on a pastoral basis pretty comfortably and then finished on grain because they don't cut teeth too early, mainly milk and 2-tooth cattle entering feedlots, which is what the feedlot buyers want, and that's where I see them doing exceptionally well," he said.

"That's such a far cry from the days of feral harvested animals to where we are now - finishing quality lines of steers and spayed heifers and composites that you can put into a feedlot with confidence.