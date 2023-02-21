Preparation is everything with livestock pasture planning.
"It's better to be proactive rather than reactive," said Damien Timbs, Productive Pasture Solutions, Walcha.
He says planning on his farm and for his clients includes a three- to four-year timeframe optimising a winter stocking rate and a spring flush of feed.
Mr Timbs said Italian rye grasses could be a good fodder option for up to two years in a district blessed with good winter rainfall.
He said ideally, February-planted ryegrass can be fed in April with a stocking rate of three weaners or 750 kilograms of livestock per hectare and experience a .75kg/day gain over the 100 to 120 days of winter.
"Most traditional New England grazing stocking rates are 250kg/ha and negative growth rate to maybe 100 grams/head/day," he said.
He said that ryegrass and forage rapes are the best options for productive weight gain, followed by perennial, fescue-based pastures ahead of the traditional forage oat crops.
Annual ryegrass can provide 15 tonnes of dry matter/hectare, while forage rape can provide 10t/dm/ha. He said that perennial pastures offer around the 11t/dm to 13t/dm while oats are around the six to eight t/dm mark.
Preparing the shallow soils in the Walcha district is part of the proactive approach farmers can adopt.
Mr Timbs said two applications of knockdown glyphosate might cost $60/ha, but if the value of the pasture and fertiliser was around the $600/ha mark, a simple 10 per cent of the overall cost was handy insurance for a 98pc chance of success.
"If only one spray was used, then the success rate might only be 50pc," he said.
"Preparation is king; if your fallow is good, then a 98pc chance of success in establishing your pasture is well worth the price of the glyphosate.
"Farming is about success - production and return - and ensuring you also have leading genetics in your pasture species is very important."
He said using species with heat and insect resistance was good insurance with little effect on animal performance.
Mr Timbs said this year he was trialling Mohaka (ryegrass) with an AR37 endophyte for the first time on property, Ohio, owned by his clients, the Nivison family. He said the AR37 endophyte provided greater insect tolerance and heat tolerance.
Craig Morgan, Kaidmoot, Walcha, was planting Ascend Italian ryegrass on Jim Nivison's Walcha district property Ohio, making the most of a few recent thunderstorms passing through the district.
The seed is being planted at 25 kilograms per hectare and 125kg/ha of starter is being applied.
Mr Morgan is a contact seeder in the district and is using a Williams disc seeder, manufactured at Armidale towed with a Massey Ferguson 140-horsepower tractor, also bought from Williams Machinery.
"You wouldn't get a better machine for running over rocks," he said.
