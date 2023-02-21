Selling at a loss is always painful, but sometimes it is the least worst option.
When the Punter sold his shares in Seafarms Group (ASX code SFG) in May last year, he made a whopping loss, but at least he put $2240 back in the bank.
Last week the shares were suspended and are now probably worth nothing.
The ambitious plan for a $1.5 billion prawn farming operation on a former cattle station in the Northern Territory - Project Sea Dragon - has been put into administration.
Only Sea Dragon has gone into administration. Seafarms' existing prawn farms in Queensland continue as normal, though these have been making a loss.
In an upbeat presentation in November, however, the company said it had reassessed Sea Dragon, and there was no technical reason why it could not go ahead.
Moreover, the Queensland aquaculture operations were expected to become cash-flow positive in the current year.
The decision to call in administrators has been triggered by a $13.9 million claim against Sea Dragon over the cancellation of a construction contract.
The directors clearly still believe in the project and intend to put a proposal for a deed of company arrangement to the administrators.
The Punter still has 27,273 unlisted options in SFG as a result of taking part in the $105 million capital raising in 2021.
Those options expire in August 2024.
If SFG shares are worth more than 10c each by then, the options will be in the money.
The Punter is not holding his breath.
Meanwhile, the sharp drop in Elders (ELD) shares has put them back on the Punter's watchlist.
He reasons that farming is a cyclical business, but Elders has proved to be remarkably resilient over the past couple of years, despite COVID-19, bushfires, floods and, in parts of Queensland, continuing drought.
However, he may wait to see who becomes the new pink shirt boss.
