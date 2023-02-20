The Land
Crop trait update at Grains Research Updates 2023

February 21 2023 - 5:30am
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Yong Han will detail the latest developments in crop genetics at the upcoming Grains Research Update, Perth.

WESTERN Australian grains geneticists who have harnessed groundbreaking technology to develop new barley lines with significantly improved nitrogen use efficiency are now turning their attention to other crop traits.

