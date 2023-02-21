The Land
Home/Markets

Dubbo cows with calves hit $3000 top

Updated February 21 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pen of quality black baldy cows with calves sold for $3000 a unit at the Dubbo sale last Friday. Picture supplied.

ABOUT 710 good quality cattle were offered at the Dubbo store sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.