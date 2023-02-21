ABOUT 710 good quality cattle were offered at the Dubbo store sale last Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said there was a good crowd on hand and all sections of the sale enjoyed solid support. He said weaner steers were $40 a head dearer than the last Dubbo sale and sold from $720 for light Herefords to $1400 for good quality Angus calves.
"The heavier calves over 200kg sold from 440 to 570 cents a kilogram, while the lighter calves sold up to 690c/kg," Mr Monk said.
Weaner heifers sold to a firm price trend. Most made from $460, for light and very young crossbreds, to $1175. The top pens were good quality Angus heifers from the Wellington district.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were $150 cheaper. A pen of good quality Limousin/Droughtmaster heifers sold for $1320, while a pen of PTIC Angus heifers sold for $1200.
The cow with calf market was softer, but the best of the category were Angus and sold for $3000 a unit.
The balance of the cows with calves sold from $1100 for a single Brahman unit to $2625 for Speckle Park cows with large calves.
The bulk of the better quality cows with calves sold at rates in excess of $2000.
PTIC cows sold from $1480 to $2000. The top pen were Shorthorns in prime condition which sold to the processors.
A couple of pens of dry cows sold for $905 to $1210.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association.
