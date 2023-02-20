The Land
Carbon ready or not! An opportunity farmers can't afford to ignore

By By Ross Paterson
February 21 2023 - 6:00am
Carbon farming: Why it's an opportunity, not an impost for ag

Any farmer or agricultural business owner putting their head in the sand about carbon farming will find out the hard way that dealing with this issue is a must, not an option.

