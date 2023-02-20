The Land
Home/News
Photos

Jerilderie-owned horse Bezazzalled secures 138th Rivcott Carrathool Cup

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some 1200 people gathered at the Carrathool Jockey Club on Saturday for the Rivcott Carrathool Cup. Photos by Allan Wilson

After a two year absence, attendees of the Rivcott Carrathool Cup burst onto the scene at the weekend to celebrate the event's 138th year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.