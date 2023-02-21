Broadscale Warranoy offers cherry appeal

WARRANOY is a large scale 1645 hectare (4063 acre) grain and grazing operation with the potential to grow high value cherries.
Located on NSW's climatically favoured South West Slopes, Warranoy is situated 21km south of Australia's cherry capital Young and 19km north of Wallendbeen.
The combination of 724mm (28 inches) annual average rainfall, underground water, and a relatively cool climate is said to make Warranoy well suited to intensive crops, including cherries.
Soils comprise of red basalts, red loams, and red granites.
About 85 per cent of the property is arable with the balance of the country well suited to grazing.
The well fenced property is divided into 41 paddocks serviced by a laneway system.
Warranoy is noted for its consistent, year round high stocking rates, with the property consistently running 13.5 to 15 dry sheep equivalents to the hectare.
Sheep and cattle yards are located at either end of the farm to maximise the efficiency of the operation.
There is an excellent supply of underground water suitable for stock and domestic uses as well as for drip irrigation in orchards.
One of the four bores on Warranoy supplies a tank, which services troughs across the western end of the property. There is also a dam with supplies other troughs and the garden.
Warranoy's large, five bedroom homestead has a recently renovated kitchen, while a second three bedroom brick home is said to be very suitable for a manager's residence. There is also a three bedroom cottage..
Other improvements include a four stand shearing shed, up to 2000 head capacity under cover sheep yards, shearer's quarters, two haysheds, two machinery sheds, an enclosed chemical storage area, a sheep stud shed, barn, five grain silos and three fertiliser silos.
Warranoy will be auctioned Miller & James in Cootamundra on March 2.
The buyer may have immediate access on the exchange of contracts to commence preparation for the 2023 cropping season.
Contact Angus McLaren, 0428 496 289, or Bruce Holden, 0428 278 546, Miller & James Real Estate.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.