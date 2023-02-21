The Land
Broadscale Warranoy offers cherry appeal

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 21 2023
Warranoy is noted for its consistent, year round, high stocking rates. Picture - supplied

WARRANOY is a large scale 1645 hectare (4063 acre) grain and grazing operation with the potential to grow high value cherries.

